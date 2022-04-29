Anil Ravipudi, who directed ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, which became the highest-grossing film in Mahesh Babu’s career to date, said he will team up again with the actor whenever time permits.

Anil Ravipudi has always maintained that he has a script for Mahesh. During an exclusive interview with IANS, the director revealed that he and Mahesh have a great rapport, and as a result, they have a mutual understanding of their upcoming film.

“I’ll start working on Mahesh sir’s mission as soon as he’s ready. If one day he finishes all of his current commitments and says, ‘Anil, let’s start the movie,’ I’ll be ready,” Anil Ravipudi stated.

Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah, and Mehreen, is set for next month release. He also has a film lined up with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“My dream project is the upcoming project with Balakrishna sir. It would include a surprise element because it is from a different genre,” Anil said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu much-anticipated ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is set for a massive theatrical release.

To raise the stakes even higher, the team is working on an action-packed theatrical trailer. The trailer’s release date has also been set. It will be released on May 2.

The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ took to their social media handles to make an official announcement regarding the same.

