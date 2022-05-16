Kamal Haasan is all set to make a comeback with a banger Vikram. The film is an actioner entertainment made on a huge scale. It also stars powerhouses of talent like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. As the irresistible duo is joining the party with the legend, the film is currently the hot product in the market.

Kamal was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2. The film had released in 2018, so the actor is making a grand comeback after 4 years and his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen. With so much hype around, there’s a huge demand for film in OTT and television sector to secure the rights. Now, the latest update states that the actioner has already locked a big deal, which has already earned profits for the makers.

As per the reports flowing in, Vikram has earned 115 crores by selling its OTT and television rights. It’s a profit of 5 crores as the reported cost is said to be 110 crores of this Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer. So the film is already in a profit zone and the theatrical business, which is going to be huge, is all bonus.

Vikram is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his thrillers. The director had last helmed Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master. The film is scheduled to release on 3rd June 2022. It’s learned that the film will be having a pan-Indian release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, yesterday the trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube. It looks crazy with action mounted on a huge scale. Fans are hailing it to be a landmark film in Tamil cinema.

