KGF Chapter 3 has become a hot topic of discussion on social media since yesterday. KGF’s producer Vijay Kiragandur recently shared that the threequel will be going on floors this year and it triggered a wave of excitement among fans. However, the executive producer of the film has shared a heartbreaking update on the same.

KGF Chapter 1 became a phenomenon when released back in 2018. It got bigger and epic with KGF Chapter 2 thanks to its monstrous worldwide collections. In the post-credit scene, we saw a huge surprise as it got revealed that Chapter 3 is coming. Ever since fans are going crazy and anticipating the film like anything.

Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films (who produced KGF Chapter 1 and 2) recently spoke about starting the shoot in October. Now shooting down the rumours, the executive producer of Hombale Films has come to share an update. Taking to Twitter, he said that the film isn’t going on floors anytime soon.

He wrote, “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.” Have a look at the tweet below:

The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it. — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 14, 2022

It’s really heartbreaking for fans who are waiting for KGF Chapter 3. Let’s hope the production house soon shares some exciting news about the project.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kiragandur had told Dainik Bhaskar, “Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024.”

