The team of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s much-awaited action thriller, ‘Vikram’, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will hit the screens on June 3, its makers announced on Monday.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan, whose production house Raaj Kamal Films International is producing the film, took to Twitter to make an announcement on the release date.

He said: “I am waiting with bated breath for our ‘Vikram‘ to be released world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Advertisement

A few hours before the announcement, Kamal Haasan also posted a tweet wishing the film’s director on his birthday.

“Sweet birthday greetings to Lokesh Kanakaraj, who began as a fan, grew as a director and has now turned into a brother.”

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last nine months, has triggered huge expectations.

The film’s principal shooting began in August 2021 despite Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the new Omicron variant that threatened to derail the shoot.

The crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols and finally managed to complete the film’s shooting recently.

Apart from the three powerhouse performers playing the lead, the film also features Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Reveals Why He Didn’t Cast Prabhas In RRR & Says “Can’t Have A ‘Big Ship’ When There Is No Necessity”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube