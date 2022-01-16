Leading actor and Tamil Nadu politician Kamal Haasan is all set to produce a yet-to-be-titled film in association with Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI), the Indian arm of Sony Pictures International Productions.

The film, which will mark the 51st production of Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), and SPFI’s debut foray into Tamil cinema, will star Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role, and will be written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Kamal Haasan said: “The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen.”

Actor Sivakarthikeyan said: “It’s a project filled with multiple emotions for me. Kamal Haasan sir is a master craftsman of Indian cinema. Infact, he’s an international icon living amidst us. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me. Sony Pictures Films India is again a global brand who have their humongous success tag right there along their name.”

He added: “I’m very happy to be working with them. And all this has become possible today, only due to my friend, director Rajkumar Periasamy and his script. I firmly believe this project is going to be a very important film in my career. I’m personally very excited for this film and looking forward to the shoot.”

Director Rajkumar Periasamy said: “It’s an absolute honour to make this film and tell this special story. I’ve always been an ardent admirer of Kamal Haasan sir since my childhood and my hero Sivakarthikeyan is a very close friend of mine. So, this project is especially dear to my heart already.”

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India, said: “We at SPFI are thrilled to be collaborating with the legend, Mr Kamal Haasan, and Raj Kamal Films International for our foray into Tamil cinema.”

He added: “We are very happy that this film will bring together the best creative team — Rajkumar Periasamy, for his storytelling and direction, and the supremely talented and versatile Sivakarthikeyan — which will surely create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the viewers.”

Meanwhile, RKFI’s 50th production, ‘Vikram‘, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is scheduled for a summer release this year.

