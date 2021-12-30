Having Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan work in their film is every director’s dream come true. From working on the small screen to being the King of B-town, SRK is one of the most bankable actors in the industry. However, during the start of his career King Khan once shared space with South’s legendary actor Kamal Haasan in the movie Hey Ram, and hearing his paycheck for the film will make you say ‘wait what?’.

Read on to know what the Don fame was given as payment to feature in Kamal’s starrer.

During an interview with Colors Cineplex, South’s legendary actor Kamal Haasan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was given a wristwatch as payment for featuring in the film Hey Ram. Yes, you have heard the absolutely right!

Revealing some deets about Shah Rukh Khan’s remuneration for the movie (Hey Ram), during his interview with Colors, Kamal Haasan said, “Nobody will believe it, they will think it is a story. It is not going to happen in future. They say SRK is a businessman.. so am I. But the fact is.. he knew the budget of Hey Ram. He just wanted to be a part of it.”

The South star then further revealed, “A lot of times in interviews he said I just want to be a part of the film. All that he said..They say all these things to please each other. But he (SRK) actually did it. When the budget ran over, he did not even ask for his remuneration. And I keep telling him.. he says, “Woh rehne do.” He did the film for a wrist watch.”

This shows us, how true of a king SRK is!

Meanwhile,talking about the 2000 release fictional drama, Hey Ram revolves around the story of a disillusioned man (played by Kamal) who tries to kill Mohandas Gandhi (played by Naseeruddin Shah) as revenge for his wife’s death (played by Rani Mukerji).

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan currently is busy completing his shoot for his upcoming film Pathan which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, wherein Kamal Haasan is currently hosting famous reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil’s 5th season.

Video Credits: SRKInOurVeins

