Kamal Haasan has always been a vocal artist who does not shy away from calling out people whenever it’s necessary. The actor has also been quite expressive on social media whenever it comes to current affair issues and topics related to the film industry. Did you know that the actor had previously taken a dig at Aamir Khan while discussing one of his popular reality shows.

For the unversed, Aamir had hosted a popular reality show named Satyameva Jayate which worked exceptionally well with the audience. The talk show highlighted different social issues in the country including a bunch of illegal activities that even go against the law. Topics like Dowry, abuse against women and financial troubles were discussed on the television program, making it one of the most successful shows Star Plus has ever aired.

In the year 2017, Kamal Haasan made his debut as a television host with the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. According to India Today, at the trailer launch of the series, the actor was asked why he did not bring a Tamil version of Satyameva Jayate instead of Bigg Boss. The actor was quick to get defensive on the matter as he passed a sarcastic comment on host Aamir Khan and said, “I have been more socially responsible than the person who did the show.” He did not stretch the matter but looks like Aamir fans were quite offended with the remark.

Previously Aamir Khan had opened up on the censor board controversy, under which, Kamal Haasan’s movie Vishwaroopam was banned for a certain period. Speaking about the issue, Aamir has extended an apology for staying silent while the controversy unfolded.

At FICCI Frames 2015, Aamir said, “I take this opportunity to apologise to you, Mr Kamal Haasan, for not standing by you when your film was banned in 2013. I was so lost in work and I didn’t realise it at that time. But I think we all filmmakers should stand by each other in such cases and I should have supported you during those trying times.”

