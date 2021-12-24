After the success of Baahubali, S. S. Rajamouli is back again with another magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It is one of the much-awaited films of 2022 and fans are waiting with bated breath to watch it in theatres. It is ready to hit the big screens on January 7.

As the film is gearing up for the worldwide release, the south superstars are on a promotional spree. The much talked about film stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well. But did you know how much the stars charged for their role in the film? Scroll down to know.

As per the Bollywood Life report, superstar Ram Charan who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju received a paycheck of Rs 45 crore for this film, while Jr NTR who plays the role of Komaram Bheem has charged Rs 45 crore for RRR.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film and Alia Bhatt charged around Rs 9 crore. The film’s director and producer SS Rajamouli has reportedly charged a 30 per cent profit share from the film.

Meanwhile, RRR cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their film. Krushna Abhishek, who is a regular cast member of TKSS, shared a glimpse into the upcoming episode. In the video, he was seen shaking a leg with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Krushna shared the video on his Instagram handle wherein he was seen performing the hook step of RRR song ‘Naacho Naacho’ with the south superstars and Kiku Sharda. Sharing the video, Krushna wrote, “New year new beginning, had a blast with @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt.”

It is said that SS Rajamouli’s film RRR to have been made on a staggering budget of Rs 400 crores.

