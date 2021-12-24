One more weekday and yet again, the collections are better than those of the first day. Pushpa (Hindi) has been doing quite well right from the day of release and with 3.38 crores coming in on Thursday as well, the collections have stayed on be better than Friday (3.33 crores). This is a rare happening indeed but it has now for the action drama that has been keeping the single screens busy in certain major pockets of the country.

Pushpa: The Rise has now collected 26.89 crores and it is far better than what one would have expected even as its lifetime score. In one quick shot in a matter of just one week, it has come close to the lifetime numbers of Tadap. By today it should go past the lifetime number of Roohi, by the close of the weekend it should be bigger than Bell Bottom and then before the second week comes to a close, it would have surpassed Antim – The Final Truth as well. While doing that, it will be the second highest-grossing Hindi release of 2021 after Sooryavanshi.

The question that is being asked is, whether Allu Arjun will do a Hindi film next? Well, looking at the kind of response that his dubbed film Pushpa has enjoyed in theatres, indeed he should.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

