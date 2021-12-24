RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn, is all set for a release on 7th January. With just 15 days remaining in arrival, we can feel the hype in the air. The latest update coming in to take buzz a notch higher, as it deals with box office numbers. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

In the past few days, team RRR has paced up its promotions. After a blockbuster trailer, cinemagoers are finding it hard to wait for this magnum opus to arrive on big screens. Not just in India, the overseas market too is buzzing hot for SS Rajamouli’s film. If numbers are anything to go by, pre-sales have left our mouths wide open.

Advertisement

As per reports flowing in, RRR has neared the $1 million mark in USA in its pre-sales. It’s learnt that the sale has already crossed $900K. It’s really huge considering the fact that there are still 15 days left for release. If such is a response in pre-sales, just imagine how it would be when the film hits the theatres.

The SS Rajamouli directorial is expected to see one of the widest releases for an Indian film in overseas.

Meanwhile, with the release of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak being postponed, RRR and Radhe Shyam will not have to face a clash at the box office.

Rajamouli and the makers of Radhe Shyam took to social media to thank the makers of Bheemla Nayak and Sarkaru Vaari Paata as they agreed to postpone their respective movies’ release, in order to avoid a clash. Rajamouli also thanked Mahesh Babu especially, as he was the one who took the initiative and moved out of the Sankranti race first and postponed his movie Sarkaru Vaari Pata to April 1.

Must Read: Pushpa: Akshay Kumar Congratulates Allu Arjun For The Success Of The Film, “Another Big Win…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube