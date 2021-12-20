SS Rajamouli has always been a creative genius and commercially viable director, right from the start of his career. But it’s his Baahubali franchise that took him to new heights. It made his image as a pan-Indian director, and it seems, RRR to take him one notch higher.

The magic started from Baahubali: The Beginning, which become the first down South movie to earn 100 crores with its Hindi dubbed version. And then, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion did things one could have only imagined. It went on to collect over 500 crores with its Hindi version. Interestingly, the numbers were more than Bollywood’s highest-grossing film, Dangal.

With such box office numbers from Hindi dubbed films behind his back, SS Rajamouli has been rocking the 4th spot here, in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index. With just a couple of films, the filmmaker has earned 600 points to his name. He’s been placed below Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Now, with a kind of buzz RRR is enjoying, the film is looking to hit 100 crores with its Hindi version like a cakewalk. If this happens, SS Rajamouli would gain a mileage of 100 points in the list, further strengthening his hold. Remember, this would be the case if the film hits the 100 crore mark. The film even has the potential of making 200 crores with its Hindi version.

Speaking of the change in position on the list, Rajamouli needs 300 points to make any turnaround.

Meanwhile, RRR is slated to release on 7th January 2022. It will be releasing in five Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn.

