Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has ended its first-week theatrical run. Despite tough competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film has managed to score like a boss. Let’s see how it fared on day 7, to end its week one run.

Spider-Man: No Way Home released a day prior to Pushpa, and the way No Way Home took a start, everyone thought that Allu Arjun’s magnum opus will face a big dent. Yes, there’s a dent for sure due to the division of audience, but the film has scored against odds. Especially during the weekdays, the Allu Arjun starrer has turned the tables.

Now speaking of day 7, the film has managed another weekday with 10 crore+ collections as 10-11 crores have come on Thursday, as per early trends flowing in. This takes Indian total to 160-161 crores (inclusive of all languages). The next target is to cross the 200 crore mark, and it is expected to be crossed during the second-week run.

As Ranveer Singh‘s biggie 83 releases today, Pushpa will see a sharp drop in its collections. Ranveer’s film is releasing in five Indian languages, so the blow will not be just restricted to Hindi speaking belt. Let’s see how Allu Arjun’s film sustains from here on.

Meanwhile, director Sukumar, who helmed Pushpa’s first instalment, recently said that he is yet to start work on the sequel and that work will begin on it in February next year.

Sukumar, who is known for being thorough in whatever he does, did extensive research on the topic before beginning work on the film, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

