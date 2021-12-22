This year we have witnessed some of the biggest and blockbuster films from the South Film Industry. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, few films took the OTT route but nonetheless, they worked incredibly well there too. Let’s take a look at four huge blockbuster films from the South that did magnificently on their first day including Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab.

South film industry has given us some of the most incredible actors over the years including Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan to name a few.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest blockbuster films of South box-office of the year 2021:

Pushpa –

This recent release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is doing incredibly well at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the film is making headlines for its amazing business, storyline and the stellar cast and its performances. The film did an opening of Rs 44 crores on the first day of its release. Isn’t that huge? We can’t wait for the second part of the film already.

Vakeel Saab –

Directed by Sriram Venu the film stars Pawan Kalyan and did a stunning business on the first day of its release. It was a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink and opened with Rs 52 crores on the first day. The cine-goers were happy with the release and gave it immense love at the box office too.

Annaatthe –

Rajinikanth starrer was one the most anticipated films of the year 2021. When ‘Thalaiva’s’ films are released in the South, it isn’t just watched but also celebrated. The film also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles and did a business of Rs 34 crores on an opening day.

Master –

Master was nothing but a masterpiece and masterstroke by director Lokesh Kanagaraj that starred Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. The film caused a stir among their fans and was going houseful at the box office. Master did a worldwide opening of Rs 50 crores on its big release.

Which of the above-mentioned movies is your favourite from the list? Tell us in the comments below.

