The much talked about Pushpa: The Rise has finally hit the screens and fans of Allu Arjun are having a massive treat. The Telugu star is now receiving congratulatory messages from every corner. Even Akshay Kumar has congratulated the star for the latest release. Scroll down to know more.

Directed by Sukumar, the film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language. The film has reportedly opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and extended his best wishes to Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa: The Rise. In his tweet he said that he hasn’t watched the movie yet, he is planning to watch it soon. He wrote, “Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon”.

The Telugu superstar was also overwhelmed by Akki’s gesture and replied, “Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too. Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again”. Take a look at their conversation below:

Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes . Congratulations to you too . Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again 🙏🏼 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 21, 2021

Recently, Allu Arjun also thanked his fans for the success of his recent outing, Pushpa: The Rise during an event. As reported by Pinkvilla, the superstar said, “I would like to thank the audience from all over the country. Everybody has been receiving this film fantastically well. I would like to thank each and everybody for showering so much love on Telugu cinema, on Pushpa and coming back to the theatres. I am so happy that the Indian cinema is shinning again.”

Apart from the Telugu superstar, Sukumar’s film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The makers have also announced a sequel to the film and the production is expected to begin next year. The sequel is likely to retain the main cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

