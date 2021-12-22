Pushpa Box Office Day 5 (Hindi): All Set To Be A Good Success

This is indeed remarkable! Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) is, by all means, the biggest surprise story of 2021. When Sooryavanshi emerged as a big earner, it was on the expected lines. Yes, there were apprehensions around whether audiences will step out of their homes or not, but one thing that was sure was that there was a curiosity amongst audiences. Frankly, that was not the case with Allu Arjun’s movie though. Yes, it was a foregone conclusion that the film would open huge in Telugu but for Hindi, there was no hype.

However what has happened is truly unprecedented, especially for a big-budget movie, what with even Tuesday turning out to be higher than the opening day. While Friday was 3.11 crores (which too was double of expectations), Monday was 4.25 crores and now even Tuesday has held quite well at 4.05 crores. This is superb, not just as a relative number when compared to Friday but even as a stand-alone number since no other Hindi film outside Sooryavanshi has enjoyed such kind of Tuesday.

In no time, the film has gone past the 20 crores mark with 20.14 crores coming in, and frankly, no one was expecting that, especially in the light of Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing as well. With two more days to go before the second week begins, Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) should easily go past the 26 crores mark before the close of Week One.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

