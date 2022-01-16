Vijaya Gurunatha Sethupathi Kalimuthu aka Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi turns a year older today. The actor is known for starring in several successful films, including Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Super Deluxe, and Master.

Advertisement

Today, as the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi actor turns 44, we decided to take you to the start of his career when he asked the makers of a film Rs 7 lakh to star in it as a hero. And also why he ultimately said no to it.

Advertisement

During an interview with Netflix, celebrating 11 years in the industry, Vijay Sethupathi got candid about many things including being asked to reduce his fees by 50% for a film and lots more. In the video, Sethupathi shared an incident from early on in his career when he asked the makers of a film Rs. 7 lakh to do it but ultimately said no to it. Recalling the incident, the Mater actor said, “After Thenmerku Paruvakaatru got over, I was listening to a story. One person asked me how much salary I’d be wanting, I asked for around 7 lakhs. He said that’s a lot.”

Vijay Sethupathi added, “I asked him for half of that. He said that’s a little too much for my face, even though I’m the hero I thought to myself, ‘Not even three lakhs?’ Okay fine.” The actor continued, “Ask him to tell me the story, if i like it I’ll come and do it for free. He said they won’t tell you the story. I told him that it’s not needed entirely.” (Transcription as per the subtitles provided in the video)

He also added, “After Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, ut took a year for me to act in Nadula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom” Check out the video here:

Which Sethupathi film do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

Happy Birthday, Vijay Sethupathi

Must Read: Pushpa: Ravindra Jadeja Goes A Step Further To Look Like Allu Arjun’s Duplicate As The Superstar Reacts, “Thaggede Le”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube