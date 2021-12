Actor Kamal Haasan, who was on a break to recover from Covid, has resumed shooting for his 232nd movie ‘Vikram’.

While the unit of ‘Vikram’ resumed shooting from December 10, Kamal Haasan joined the team only on Wednesday.

Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram among others.

‘Vikram,’ which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, went into production in August and has completed many schedules.

Shooting is progressing at a brisk pace and the combined scenes of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are to be shot in this schedule.

The crew consists of cinematographer and National award winner Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, art director Satheesh, choreographer Sandy, director of action Anbariv.

‘Vikram’ is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R. Mahendran. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

