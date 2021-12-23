Actor Dhanush’s next film, a bilingual, has been titled ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil and ‘Sir’ in Telugu, the filmmakers announced on Thursday.

The film, which will be directed by Venky Atluri, has triggered huge excitement as this will be Dhanush’s first direct Telugu film.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film has music by G.V. Prakash and Dinesh Krishnan as its cinematographer. Navin Nooli will be the editor of this film.

The makers released a short video clip to announce the titles of the much awaited film.

The video clip of the film, being described by its makers as ‘an ambitious journey of a common man’, gives the impression that Dhanush will be playing a teacher in this one.

It also has a catch phrase that said, ‘Classes start soon’, hinting that this film will be about a story in an educational institution and at the same time, indicating that shooting will start soon.

