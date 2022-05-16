Mahesh Babu has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since his made a remark on his Hindi debut. The actor was at a promotional event of Major where he ended up saying that Bollywood cannot afford me. Although he clarified his statement later but clearly the damage is done. Netizens are now trolling him over promoting a Pan Masala brand. Scroll below for all the details!

It all had started when Mahesh said that he’s happy to see where South films are taking him. He’s a big name today and it is all because of his industry. But his remark on Bollywood not being able to afford him has irked many who took offence and criticized him.

In a latest happening, Mahesh Babu is being trolled over promoting a Pan Masala brand. Netizens have linked his endorsement to his Bollywood remark and are mocking him about how the company can afford him but not B’Town.

Netizens even took to the comment section of Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer and backlashed him.

A user wrote, “Bilkul lekin Mahesh babu ko pan masala afford kar sakta hai is pe naraj bhi”

Another tweeted, “Just saw many trolling and abusing Bollywood starts on their endorsement of Vimal Pan Masala but if I am not mistaken many of the starts in South India too have endorsed such Pan Masalas just that they never faced such criticism. Mahesh Babu is no difference. Tiger Shroff too.”

“@urstrulyMahesh bollywood can’t afford u but pan masala brand does,” a troll wrote.

Another mocked, “Yess pan masala only can afford him”

A fan defended Bollywood stars and tweeted, “’ I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards😒 @Its_CineHub #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #PrithvirajChauhan”

“@urstrulyMahesh @NameisNani #Bollywood #MaheshBabu Working in Pan Masala felt like Hollywood …..😇🥴😆 @TheNameIsYash @KicchaSudeep @alluarjun,” another joked.

