There is nothing that Chitrangda Singh doesn’t look drop dead gorgeous in! The actress who possesses inherent grace and confidence chose to sport a balanced mix of western and ethnic wear during the promotions of her hit series ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’.

Everything Chitrangda does, she does in style and her simple yet elegant looks from the promotions too gave us major fashion inspiration!

Here are the top 4 outfits from the actress’ look book that had much sartorial credibility and had us floored –

1) Perfect for the summer, Chitrangda chose a Gauri and Nainika dress with oversized floral print which she paired with nude heels, easy breezy but classy and oh so sexy!

2) The actress then went desi-glam with a Tarun Tahiliani off-white ethnic outfit, keeping accessories to a minimum and letting the outfit detailing shine through. A simple yet elegant look that had an old-world charm to it.

3) The gorgeous star shined in this minimalist yellow jumpsuit, both comfortable and fashion forward! Bronzed skin and loose waves added to her Indian goddess vibes.

4) Chitrandga chose a delicate mulmul salwar kameez with handwork from Shop Mulmul, with smoky eyes and oxidized jhumkas completing the look. Another classic look that she carried beautifully!

