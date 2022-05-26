Filming ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ was an extremely special experience for Chitrangda Singh who essayed the role of the simple yet powerful ‘Latika’ in Cutting Chai, part of the six-film OTT anthology.

While ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ has been receiving great reviews from the audiences and critics alike, Chitrangda was also praised for her portrayal of ‘Latika’ , a character who is an inspiration to modern-day women, empowering them to chase their dreams and not forget their needs and wants while caught up in the hustle of taking care of their families.

Though the actress carries many special memories from the filming back with her, one that stood out, in particular, was her first experience traveling on a local train, visiting Mumbai’s CST station and exploring it’s heritage beauty. Given that Chitrangda hails from Delhi, she never quite experienced the madness and excitement inside a bustling train and ‘Modern Love’ gave her the opportunity to discover everything about traveling in Mumbai locals and explore places that she has never seen before.

Talking about her experience, Chitrangda says, “Being a Delhite I never traveled by Mumbai local trains and since Mumbai is very close to my heart, shooting ‘Modern Love’ gave me the chance to actually explore the lifeline of the city – its local trains. My first time on a Mumbai local was a great experience, very lively amidst all the crowd. It was also wonderful interacting with the people and listening to their stories through the course of the journey.”

After wowing audiences in ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’, next up for Chitrangda is ‘Gaslight’, a suspense drama also starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.

