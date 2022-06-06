Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Even 50 crore seem to be tough for Akshay Kumar starrer. The film, which hit the screens on June 3 and also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Sakshi Tanwar and others, is facing a tough time at the box office. By releasing it on this Friday, it marked a clash with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram which has taken the box office by storm and Adivi Sesh starrer Major which also seems to be struggling along with Samrat Prithviraj.

Unlike Akshay Kumar’s last release Bachchhan Paandey, Prithviraj opened to low numbers at the box office.

After becoming the 3rd highest grosser of 2022, Prithviraj’s collections gradually increased on Day 2 and 3. As per the early trends flowing in, Prithviraj seems to be struggling at the box office. As per the latest media reports, the film has 4.50-5.50 crores on its first Monday. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at 43.90-44.90. Looks like, the star cast and the makers will have to wait for a day more to celebrate the half 50 crore mark.

Speaking about its day-wise collections Akshay Kumar-led opened to 10.70 on day 1 followed by 12.60 on day 2 and 16.10 on day 3 earning a total of 39.40 crores on its first weekend. With earning this much, Prithviraj becomes 2nd highest opener of Bollywood while Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 continues to stay on top. Also, with its Day 1 collection Prithviraj became 3rd highest opener while again Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 stays on top that had minted around 14.11 crores followed by Akshay’s last release Bachchhan Paandey earned 13.25 crores on an opening day.

On the other hand, the one which has taken social media by storm is Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which crossed 100 crore mark on its first weekend i.e., in just three days.

