Finally, after teasing fans for months, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his first-ever collaboration with Atlee. For months, there have been speculations that the film is titled ‘Lion’, but it’s all just rumours as Jawan has been revealed as the official title. The title announcement now has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Released a couple of days ago, the announcement video is 1 minute 30 seconds long. It starts with a small cottage situated on a remote mountain. A brutally injured person, who is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, is wrapping himself with a gauze bandage in a secret room full of arms and other machinery.

In the end, Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose in a swag sitting with both of his gans resting on a rifle. Out of all, the powerful BGM by Anirudh and Khan‘s evil smile are the main highlights of Jawan. The release date is revealed as 2nd June 2023.

Have a look at Jawan announcement and don’t forget to vote:

