Who doesn’t want to look their best at their besties’ or sister’s or cousin’s wedding? I know I do. But deciding what to wear and putting together desi looks for every function there is in an Indian (Hindu) wedding is not an easy task. So, we hacked into Nikamma actress, Shirley Setia’s wardrobe to bring you some desi looks you can slay in.

From the Haldi ceremony to even the sangeet night, cocktail party and reception, the singer-actress – who was born in India but raised in New Zealand, has the perfect outfit for each function. Don’t believe us?

Well, scroll down and have a look at Shirley Setia’s desi wardrobe and let us know if a glimpse at it was helpful or not in deciding what to wear to the next wedding your attending.

THE HALDI LOOK

One of the first functions of any Indian (Hindu) wedding is the Haldi ceremony. While the dress code for it is yellow and traditional, this look Shirley Setia donned for Diwali 2021 is perfect. The yellow Aachho Jaipu mid-thigh kurta and sharara set, with detail work on the hem and silver assents of the sleeves and dupatta, screams style and comfort. While the bride will still be the centre of attention, we are sure you will start getting many rishtas so that it’s your turn to get covered in haldi next.

Just like Shirley Setia, keep the accessories simple and make-up natural. An up hairdo will give make you look more elegant while open hair like hers is more casual and free.

SANGEET

After applying haldi to the bride-to-be – or even the groom-to-be, and adorning your hand in henna designs, it’s time to dance and sing the night away. For this traditional night, you could opt for a simple yet elegant lehenga look like this blush pink Gopi Vaid creation. A details blouse with designs all along the bottom – and concentrated at the hem – the outfit will make your ‘Bole Chudiyan’ or ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’ even better.

Compliment this like Shirley Setia did with only a chocked neckpiece or opt for some bangles, mang-tikka and earring while keeping the neck free. PS: Be playful with both the hair and makeup.

COCKTAIL NIGHT

While this function is pretty similar to the sangeet night, the outfits here see a hit of westernization with lehenga being dropped for gowns and more. For this celebration, this lavender Indo-Western look is perfect. Comprising a heavy traditional blouse and pants complete with drapes – you don’t need to do much to slay in it. Styling tip: Make sure the blouse is a perfect fit and the ensemble colour matches your skin tone.

THE PHERA

The most important ceremony of all – is the exchanging of vows. Be your traditional best for this moment in your besties’ life by going all out traditional. While Shirley Setia wore it for her song Emundi Ra – from her Telugu debut film Krishna Vrinda Vihari, you wearing it to the temple will not only make her proud but also all the aunties and potential moms-in-law you will encounter.

While the ensemble is heavy, keep the jewelry light with just 2-3 accessorizes like a mang-tikka, chocker, earrings, or dainty bangle. Payals are also something you can opt for. The makeup and hair need to be grand – don’t forget, just don’t overdo it.

THE RECEPTION

The last function of any Indian wedding is the reception party. End the celebration in style by showing off a little skin but still sticking to your roots. And this Diwali 2021 look of Shirley Setia is perfect. The pink lehenga set – with a strappy corset style blouse and skirt comprising of tissue, will make you look like a princess.

Keep the accessories minimal – dainty earrings, a bracelet and rings should do the trick. For hair and makeup, play around but not too much and blush on the cheeks should be perfect.

Here are a few other desi looks of Shirley Setia that you could try while attending wedding functions:

Did you find Shirley Setia’s wardrobe for desi looks helpful? We bet you did!

