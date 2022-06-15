Shilpa Shetty is the queen of fashion. We’ve loved her in sarees all our life but you cannot deny that she looks stunning equally in western pieces. The actress has been acing her stylish avatars as she promotes the upcoming film Nikamma across the country. Scroll below for her summer breezy dress which you’d want to own until you hear the price of it!

As most know, celebrities often source their outfits. Be it, Alia Bhatt, in Sabyasachi for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions or Deepika Padukone’s eye-popping looks at Cannes 2022, all of it is free of cost. Their fans often get influenced and want to buy same clothes as they’ve worn but they come at a whopping price!

Shilpa Shetty has been showcasing some stunning looks for Nikamma promotions. Out of the lot, our favourite is her superhero-themed saree in royal blue with a corset red blouse. But it is her yet another ensemble that is leaving us jaw-dropped!

In the latest photo-op, Shilpa Shetty could be seen donning a poppy mango solid maxi dress by Arpita Mehta. The outfit is paired up with a rose gold hand embroidered blouse. It is perfect for a summer outing and truly glamorous!

We did our research to check what the price of the outfit is. It costs a whopping Rs 68,000 on the official website. We don’t know about Shilpa or any other celebrity but a layman would surely prefer investing over an iPhone 13 instead of splurging that sum on a dress!

Check out the look pulled off by Shilpa Shetty below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty starrer Nikamma is all set to hit the theatre screens on this Friday, i.e, 17th June. It also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia amongst others!

