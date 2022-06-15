Natalie Portman isn’t just a brilliant actress but also an amazing human being and a fashionista at heart. From red carpet events to her city sightings, Portman never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her appearance. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Portman wore a beautiful polka dots dress by Miu Miu at an event and her red lips stole the show for us. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Natalie has always been a fashionista and has sizzled every red carpet that she has walked onto. She’s 41-year-old and doesn’t look a day past 25. The way the Black Swan actress has maintained herself is commendable. Coming back to her polka dot dress, it was during a screening of her new documentary Eating Animals at the IFC Centre in New York City that she walked the red carpet looking beautiful as ever.

Natalie Portman wore a beautiful plunging neckline polka dot dress by Miu Miu and it also had tiers. Now, once can never go wrong with polka and Natalie literally proved the saying and slayed the red carpet like a queen.

The actress accessorised her look with diamond hoop earrings and a black clutch. Natalie Portman donned bold makeup with winged eyeliner, red lips and blushed cheeks. She carried her hair in a messy bun.

Take a look at her picture below:

Isn’t she lovely? We love that tier polka dress on her.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman is widely popular on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram. She’s not that active on the photo-sharing site but once in a while gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans.

What are your thoughts on the actresses’ polka dots red carpet fashion? Tell us in the space below.

