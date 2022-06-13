Iman Vellani is just 19-year-old and is already dominating headlines with her powerful performance in her debut show ‘Ms Marvel’. The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8th and is getting raving reviews from critics, fans and actors from across the globe. On June 3rd, Vellani walked the red carpet in Los Angeles at El Capitan Theatre wearing a stunning Gaurav Gupta gown and a pair of cool sneakers and stole the show with her glam game. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

This was the first time that Iman walked the red carpet and ruled it like a queen giving us fashion goals. The Ms Marvel star wore a stylish one-shoulder ruffled gown and paired it with unconventional sneakers.

Iman Vellani walked the red carpet wearing a Gaurav Gupta gown in purple colour with oversized ruffles. It was a one-shoulder gown with long-sleeves in another arm. The gown’s ruffle extended till the bottom giving it a draping effect.

Iman Vellani styled her gown with shiny Stella McCartney shoes which came with a chunky platform and white laces.

The Ms Marvel star finished her look with purple sparkly manicure and minimalistic jewellery with silver earrings, multiple rings and bracelet. She styled her hair with a middle-parting look and loose waves at the end of the length.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Khan (@msmarvelofficial)

Isn’t she a stunner? We love her chic style.

Meanwhile, Iman Vellani happens to be the first Muslim women to play the lead in MCU. She hails from Karachi, Pakistan and is portraying the character of Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel.

What are your thoughts on her fashion sense? Tell us in the comments below.

