You know what’s more fun than Met Gala, the after party. Yes, there’s no kidding there. Met Gala gives us the looks of the year and the after party is where the actun fun begins in Hollywood. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time Rihanna rocked a completely sheer outfit at a Met Gala 2015 after party exposing her n*pples and setting the internet on fire (literally). Scroll below to take a look at her extraordinary outfit.

RiRi is one of the most fashionable icons all around the world. Her fans not only worship her music but also her makeup business and taste in fashion. The Umbrella singer is a fashionista and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her style. From her maternity fashion to city sightings to red carpet appearances, we not only love her fashion sense but also admire it.

Back in 2015, Rihanna wore a completely sheer outfit exposing her n*pples at the Met Gala 2015 after party with a chiffon top that she paired with loose fitting satin pants. Her look literally broke the internet and well, she looked chic as ever. The singer wore a Maison Margiela outfit and totally nailed it.

She accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery from MUNNU and donned a red toned makeup with bold red lipstick and red shoulder-length hair. She paired her look with Christian Louboutin sandals.

Take a look at her pictures here.

Rihanna can nail anything and everything.

She is the queen of red carpets and her fans desperately wait for her to make appearances on the same.

What are your thoughts on the Umbrella singer donning a completely sheer look exposing her n*pples at the Met Gala 2015 afterparty? Tell us in the comments below.

