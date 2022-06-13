Cillian Murphy is a name known by many thanks to him playing characters like the Scarecrow in The Dark Knight Trilogy and Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders as well as appearing in films like Inception, Dunkirk and more. In the BBC crime drama, for which he won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Actor, the actor has set fashion stands by slaying in a suit every single time.

While his Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby once said “I don’t pay for my suits,” there are millions who will pay good amounts to his look dashing in several different stylish suits.

So, without waiting a moment longer, scroll down and take a look at different times Cillian Murphy looked dashing and made us swoon over his good looks in a suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

Staying true to his character as the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby is this look of Cillian Murphy. Dressed in a black three-piece suit, the actor slayed the look with a light blue shirt and checked blue tie. The attitude – along with the gold pocket watch, just scream class and someone you shouldn’t mess with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

Another suit look Cillian Murphy rocked on the BBC crime drama – that we loved a little too much, is this greyish-blue stripped one. Complementing the stripes of the ensemble with a white shirt, the maroon-designed tie added a dash of colour, with a little gold coming in thanks to the pocket watch. The glasses and attitude… well guys with suits make the hearts skip a beat more than shirtless dudes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

While the coat may be missing in this look, we will still pay a little to see him slay. He may look relaxed – with a cigarette in his hand, but that doesn’t mean you can or should ever cross him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

Cillian Murphy not only looked handsome in a three-piece suit here but the flat cap and leather gloves make him look more like a killer who is responsible for stealing hearts as much as everything else. Do you wish he had a cane in his hand? I personally do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

The walk, the look and the attitude. It screams gangster/mafia vibes hitting the ramp. The three-piece suit, along with the flat hat is just perfection. Is that a gun in his hand? He doesn’t need it to make us fall on our knees and go gaga over his suited look.

Thank God Netflix doesn’t make payments for every scene we see of him in suit else many would have gone bankrupt by now. We know what we are saying.

