JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor has finally arrived in theatres today. The film backed by Karan Johar has caught up well with the audience through its promotions and chartbuster music. At the box office too, the advance booking response has been good for day 1. Below is all you need to know.

The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and has a feel-good vibe to it, which is similar to Mehta’s previous film Good Newwz. As Bollywood has seen a huge hit in the form of a family entertainer like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this one too has high expectations pinned on it, considering it belongs to the same genre.

Speaking about the advance booking gross at the box office, JugJugg Jeeyo has earned 5.39 crores for day 1, as per Sacnilk.com. When compared to this year’s Bollywood releases, it’s second-best to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (6.50 crores+). It has surpassed biggies like Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiwadi (4.08 crores) and Samrat Prithviraj (4.68 crores).

With such a good response coming in for advance booking, it will be interesting to see how JugJugg Jeeyo performs in spot bookings. Nevertheless, a good opening day is now definitely on the cards.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who is ready to face the box office results of Jugjugg Jeeyo, recently said that no formula can be fixed to predict the fate of a film.

Talking to IANS, Varun said: “Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times.”

