Raj Mehta’s film JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead is all set to release this week. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch it in the cinemas.

Apart from Varun and Kiara, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. As the buzz around the film is now getting momentum, Anil is being trolled by the netizens after a video from an interview went viral.

The video clip is from the interview conducted by Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, wherein veteran actor Varun Dhawan is heard saying that Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan started the movement of parallel cinema in the country. Host Anupama is also heard agreeing to Varun’s claim.

As the video clip went viral on Instagram, eagle-eged netizens thronged to the comment section and began to troll JugJugg Jeeyo cast. A user commented, “Probably in a PARALLEL UNIVERSE,” while another user wrote, “Varun ko laga Parallel Cinema is a limited edition Air Jordan 1 collection.”

A third user commented, “Everytime Varun Dhawan tries to sound smart he ends up sounding more dumb than a 5 yr old kid…. 😂”. A fourth user then dropped names of some of the finest filmmakers in comments. “Shyam Benegal, Mrinal Sen, Govind Nihalani wants to know their location,” the user wrote.

If this wasn’t enough a user even recalled Varun’s previous comment on comparing Dilwale and Inception. “The guy who said “Dilwale is like inception” tauba tauba,” the user commented.

So what do you think about Varun Dhawan’s opinion on parallel cinema? Let us know in the comments.

