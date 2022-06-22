Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Kushi Kapoor is all set to debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. Recently, the Kapoor lass returned to Mumbai finishing her first schedule in Ooty. To mark the occasion, her girls’ gang Janhvi, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor partied hard.

Ananya shared a glimpse of their party on Instagram and it is going viral on social media. While they all looked stunning in the shimmery outfits, eagle-eyed netizens, however, noticed something wrong in the picture. Scroll down to know more.

Ananya Panday shared a picture on her Instagram stories featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. She captioned the pic, “Witches (sic).” But netizens on Reddit found that her picture was photoshopped. Take a look at the picture below:

Redditors claim that Ananya Panday has badly photoshopped Aloo Bhujia in her drink. A user wrote, “Wth is this? Such a weird picture😂😂. So much wrong with this,” while another user wrote, “Why are they like this? It seems so tacky. Yeah, I totally believe Ananya walks around with a bowl of Bhujia while dressed like a Kendall wannabe.”

A third user wrote, “The more I stare at this the weirder it gets. Her fingers are all wrong based on her pose and arm position. Is that smoke around the glass? Maybe they PSed a cigarette? Or maybe it’s just a freaky blur cause they moved while clicking it.”

A fourth user wrote, “Ananya Panday uploaded these pics first with the edited maggie. See her story. Janhvi Kapoor uploaded it later.” Take a look at the Reddit post below:

Khushi Kapoor too shared a few snaps from the party. In the photos, she can be seen posing with her sister Janhvi and Shanaya.

A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

So do you also think Ananya Panday photoshopped her picture? Let us know in the comments.

