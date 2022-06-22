Akshay Kumar is known for some unpredictable responses when it comes to live media events. Recently, one such incident happened where he left a reporter red-faced with his hilarious dig over his question regarding his Raksha Bandhan co-stars. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the trailer of Raksha Bandhan was unveiled yesterday at an event. After the launch, Akshay addressed some questions from the media. One of the reporters asked him about the tantrums he had to face on set as apart from Bhumi Pednekar, the film has four female co-stars. What happened next was really hilarious!

Advertisement

The reporter had asked, “You are the only man that can be seen in the trailer, with four sisters and Bhumi. When you film with women, they have these sweet tantrums. To kis tarike se aapko jhelne pade chaaron ke aur Bhumi ke? (How did you have to tolerate these tantrums of the four sisters and Bhumi).”

Akshay Kumar hilariously responded, “Sabse pehle tu ye bata kaunsi ladki ke saath ghumta hai tu ki tantrums hote hain? (First of all, tell me who are you hanging out with where she has tantrums).” He added, “Mere ko to koi tantrum nazar nahi aaya inka. Koi sweet veet koi tantrum nahi. Mujhe to bada hi normal laga. Tune kaun se tantrum jhelein hain? Aisa koi tantrum nahi tha inlogo ke saath. Maze karne aaye the maze karke chale gaye (I didn’t see any kind of tantrums, be it sweet, from either of them. I found everything very normal. What kind of tantrums did you have to suffer. I didn’t see any tantrums with them, we were there to have fun and we did that and left).”

Never mess with Khiladi Kumar!

Meanwhile, helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is scheduled to release on 11th August.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood stories.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas Demanding A Fee Hike Of 20%, Makers In Worry?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram