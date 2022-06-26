As expected, JugJugg Jeeyo saw a good jump in collections on Saturday as 12.55 crores more came in. It was a matter of time before the film saw a double-digit score for itself and while it came pretty close to that on Friday itself, things started getting better and better from Saturday afternoon itself with collections going higher.

Of course, what’s primarily driving the film are the markets in the North as that’s where the true flavour of this Dharma Productions’ offering belongs. However, in other parts of the country as well the film has started gaining mileage. The good news is that footfalls are there and to have something like that go in your favour is far better than not taking an opening at all or being slow low in the 3-4 crores range on Friday, that even if there is momentum on rest of the weekend, you know that there is going to be a roadblock from Monday onwards.

There is going to be a good jump again today for the Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor starrer which will very comfortably take it past the 35 crores mark. However, it would be the gap between 35 to 40 crores that needs to be filled really quickly and it has to be seen how much closer to that this Raj Mehta film reach by the close of Sunday. So far, JugJugg Jeeyo stands at 21.83 crores at the box office and with good traction coming from the family crowds over the weekend, it’s going to be game on for the multi-starrer.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

