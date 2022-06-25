Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood now. He has given several blockbuster films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Sanju. He is also a recipient of several awards and accolades.

Advertisement

While Ranbir has often proved his acting chops with versatile roles, he also follows a particular training routine and follows a strict diet as he needs to get lean for one film and then bulk up for the next one. The man behind Ranbir’s fitness is none other than celebrity fitness coach Shivoham. Let’s take a look at his routine and diet.

Ranbir Kapoor’s workout routine,

Advertisement

During a conversation with Zoom Digital, Shivoham aka Dheepesh Bhatt said, “Ranbir is super dedicated and a very disciplined student. We train mostly in the morning even on days of the shoot. At the moment, we follow three days of strength and traditional weight training, alternating with CrossFit and more functional training on the other 3 days.”

Ranbir Kapoor also focuses on strength training and weight lifting. He does are a mix of traditional weight training and a mix of CrossFit, which is gymnastics, Olympic lifts, and a lot of compound movements like squats, deadlifts, etc.

Ranbir‘s Diet Plan

Talking about his diet, Bhatt said, “I’m working with his chef, who makes the food for him. But I have worked on a ratio between protein, carbs, and fats. This ratio keeps changing week-to-week, based on our goals and performance. Ranbir eats a well-balanced diet of protein, carbs, and fats. We keep manipulating the ratios week-to-week.”

Ranbir’s trainer has advice for all his fans who also want a physique like the Shamshera star. He said, “Healthy eating habits are very important. Consume lots of veggies and a good amount of protein. Also, eat at the same time every day.”

For more updates on fitness, tune into koimoi.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan ‘Uncle’ On Stage, His Reaction Will Leave You In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram