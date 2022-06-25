Bollywood’s star-studded award function, IIFA is back with a bang and looks like it is full of fun movie references and comedic dialogues. The entire event will soon be aired on Colors TV and as a part of its promotion, the channel has now been dropping short clips from the function that was held in Abu Dhabi. One of them has lately been taking the internet by storm and guess what, it involves Sara Ali Khan and the industry’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Khan is a part of the hosting team at IIFA this year, and seems like fans will get to see a very entertaining side of him. During a little talk segment at the event, he had even opened up about how excited he was, to be an MC at the show. He even confirmed during the same interaction that he will be returning to Bigg Boss this year, contrary to what the rumours have had to say over the last few days.

In a recent clip dropped by Colors TV, Sara Ali Khan and Salman Khan can be seen indulging in a hilarious conversation that does not exactly go as planned. Sara announces in the video that she is planning to launch a brand of her own and in the process of addressing her co-host, she ends up calling him ‘uncle’. The audience has a hearty laugh at this while Salman is quick to retaliate with a subtle and funny comeback.

“Dekho, ye apki picture gayi. Ab obviously, mere sath aati, koi heroine aati…sab ke samne aapne mujhe uncle bulaya”, Salman Khan said. Before doing the Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Baarah step together, Sara Ali Khan also makes it clear that she was asked to call him uncle. Have a look at the hilarious clip.

