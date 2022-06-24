After a long time, yesteryear’s most-loved actress Neetu Kapoor returned to the silver screen with Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo. The film was in news ever since it was announced. After legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s death, Mrs. Kapoor returned to work and began shooting for JJJ. Finally, the film is out and it’s garnering quite some response from critics and fans. JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the roles while Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli will be seen in key roles.

JJJ is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom18. This morning, the film finally hit the screens and fans are just loving it.

Before the release of the film, the entire star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo promoted it extensively. Right from the unlimited interview, to travelling to different states they did whatever they could possibly think of. During the promotional spree, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others spilt the beans on many things and shared some throwback anecdotes with their fans. One of which we have here for you!

During one of the promotional interviews, Neetu Kapoor, who has been speaking a lot about her life with Rishi Kapoor, her marriage and her career, revealed an interesting thing from her wedding. Not many know Neetu and the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor were drunk while they were taking pheras. Well, these are not mere rumours, the actress herself opened up about the same. Not only that she also revealed that there were also pickpockets at her wedding.

Spilling the beans, Neetu Kapoor told Swiggy during a segment, “So he was having brandy, I was having brandy. I was drunk when I was taking the pheras.”

Neetu Kapoor went on to add that there were pickpockets at her wedding with Rishi Kapoor. And they gave them gifts that had stones, chappals. “They were all so well dressed and we thought they were guests. They crashed the wedding because it was such a huge wedding.” “When we were getting married, I fainted and my husband also fainted. We both fainted. I fainted because there were too many people and my husband was petrified of crowds so before going on to the ghodi, he fainted,” added the actress further.

