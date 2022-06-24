Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has left the entire nation in shock. On May 29, the Old Skool singer was murdered while he was travelling in the Mansa district of Punjab. The singer’s killing not only created an uproar on social media but has also got his fans, friends and family reeling over his death. It will soon be a month since the industry lost one of its most-loved singers. But looks like, Sidhu’s death has forced actor and singer Ammy Virk to postpone the release of his upcoming film Sher Bagga.

For the unversed, Sher Bagga was earlier slated to release on June 10. However, due to the untimely demise of Sidhu, the makers decided to push the release date a little further.

Now the leading cast of Sher Bagga – Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa – reveals that there’s no window for them to release their film. During the latest interview, the Qismat star revealed that even if they want to they can’t release the film as they don’t have dates available. Despite trying their luck hard, the schedule is tightly packed for the makers to release Sher Baggar till October.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ammy Virk said, “Even if we want, can’t do anything. Majboori hai (It’s a compulsion). We have to do that. We don’t have any dates available. Every week from now on, there are two Punjabi films and one Hindi film. From now till mid of October, it’s a packed schedule. After that, in the winters, our overseas business slumps because it snows in North America, which is a big market for us. 50% of our business is from overseas and that affects us. Then, we had released the trailer already. Had that not happened, we wouldn’t have released the film.”

“But we requested other makers, who were released on June 24 to postpone theirs by a week. Then someone else postponed theirs to accommodate them. Everyone was very cooperative,” added Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, new and shocking revelations linked to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death are surfacing on the web every now and then. Recently we reported that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi revealed to Punjab Police that his murder planning began from August last year.

Coming back, Sher Bagga will not hit the screens on June 24 i.e., today.

