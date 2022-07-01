Top Gun Maverick is still running in the theatres, and though talks about its streaming release have begun. Though no confirmation about the Tom Cruise starrer premiering on OTT has been made, the sequel is still breaking records at the box office. From its opening to now, the movie has done wonders.

Cruise returns as Maverick, but this time he is not a student at Top Gun but a teacher. He, along with the rest of the cast, performs some of the most deadly stunts on their own. Each aerial moment is as shocking as the next.

While talking about its box office, Top Gun Maverick has created another record after passing the $500 million mark in the US. Currently, as per BoxOfficeMojo, the Tom Cruise starrer has churned in $1.020 billion globally, becoming the first movie to do so in 2022 and the second after Spider-Man: No Way Home since 2019.

This includes $486 million overseas and $534.4 million in the US. Though it’s a huge feat in itself to cross the half-a-billion mark domestically, with that, Top Gun Maverick has also broken another record. It’s on its way to surpassing Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight box office numbers. The Batman movie made $534.9 million in the US.

The Tom Cruise starrer is just inches away from crossing that. It has already crossed Rogue One’s $532 million and has become the 13th highest-grossing movie of all time in the US. A lot of its success has to be owed to Cruise, who stuck with a theatrical release and waited for the right time to release it.

Let’s see how long the movie lasts and how many more records it breaks. Top Gun Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, and more stars, besides Tom Cruise.

