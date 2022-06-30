We’re now just a few days away from witnessing the magic of Thor: Love And Thunder at the box office. The film is scheduled to release on 8th July. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and others, this Marvel biggie is looking for one of the biggest starts of the post-pandemic era.

As for now, box office pundits are predicting a start of $150-$155 million during the weekend in the United States and Canada itself (domestic market). As Marvel has a huge following across the globe, some surprising numbers are expected to come. So a thunderous opening is definitely on the cards. However, how far will it go in the lifetime run would eventually boil down to word-of-mouth.

We have seen how big Hollywood releases have slowed down after a big start, the latest example being Jurassic World Dominion. On the other side, we have seen films performing much beyond expectations if reception has been positive and Top Gun Maverick is one such film. As for now, $500 million at the worldwide box office is given for Thor: Love And Thunder even if the word-of-mouth turns out to be average. But where will it stand on the list of Hollywood hits of the post-pandemic era? Watch out for the list below.

Top Hollywood grossers with worldwide collection (post-pandemic era):

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.90 billion (as per Box Office Mojo)

Top Gun Maverick – $1.01 Billion*

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – $950 million

No Time To Die – $774.15 million

The Batman – $770 million

Jurassic World Dominion – $756.18 million*

F9: The Fast Saga – $726.22 million

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Venom 2) – $506.86 million

Taking a look at the list above, it feels that beating Venom 2 would be an easy task for Thor: Love And Thunder but crossing other films would depend on word-of-mouth.

