JugJugg Jeeyo has done well in the second weekend, what with Sunday too seeing an increase in collections and bringing in 6.10 crores. The trending is on the same lines as the first weekend when Friday to Saturday jump was quite good and then there was a reasonable increase in collections from Saturday to Sunday.

From here it would be about the kind of hold that the film manages during the weekdays as that would be key to whether it will eventually close in the vicinity of the 80 crores milestone or sprint comfortably towards the 85 crores mark. Last week the drop from Friday to Monday was a little more than expected and the film won’t want a similar result when a 50% drop comes in from second Friday to second Monday.

Ideally, the makers would be hoping that 1.75-2 crores come in on Monday since Friday was 3.03 crores. As long as that happens, a decent enough second week is on the cards. So far, the film has collected 67.54 crores and though 70 crores May not be hit today, it would happen by tomorrow for sure. Once that happens, it will also cross the lifetime collections of Samrat Prithviraj and then emerge as the fourth highest Bollywood grosser of the year.

