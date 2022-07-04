Marvel studios’ superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder helmed by Taika Waititi is all set to release this week in cinemas. As the release date gets closer, the exitement about the film is increasing by the day. Interestingly, the film brings together Chris Hemsworth and Christain Bale.

While Chris plays the role of The God of Thunder, Bale plays the role of Gorr the God Butcher. Some fans have noticed some similarities between Gorr and Thanos. Now the New Zealand filmmaker opens up about it and inclusion of Indian superhero in future Marvel films.

During a conversation with ETimes, Taika Waititi shared his thoughts on similarities between Gorr and Thanos, especially in their relationships. He said, It never really crossed my mind because I never thought of Thanos as a father. And what he did to get that stone, I never felt there were those emotions. And in my film, I really feel the father’s pain. I understand a lot more about why he is doing it. I understand the character of Gorr a lot more.

Thor: Love And Thunder filmmaker was also asked whether there will be Indian touch to future Marvel films, to which the director said, “Yeah, I’d love that. Why not? At this stage, anything goes. There are no rules anymore. We can do whatever we want. I’d love a New Zealand superhero, I’d love to have an Indian superhero, we need native American superheroes. Wherever we go, people complain about immigrants. Can you imagine the flavour of food without them? Without Indian food in America or England, we’d just be eating soggy vegetables. We’d have to eat just flavourless sausages. Food that makes all the countries great is all from immigrant countries. It’s their flavour, baby.”

Apart from Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, Taika Waititi directorial Marvel film also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russell Crowe in important roles.

