Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder has finally hit the theatres and the response has been nothing but amazing. The newest Marvel film is critically acclaimed by everyone. However, the movie is now making news for falling prey to pirated sites. Yes, you read that right!

The recently released Marvel film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Russell Crowe amongst others. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Now according to recent reports, Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder have been leaked online on TamilRockers, Movierulz, Telegram, Filmyzilla and more piracy sites and is available in HD version for free download and for watching online. Shocking right?

The arrival of Thor: Love And Thunder was quite anticipated and awaited by all the Marvel buffs However, now that the film is being leaked online in full HD for viewing and downloading might stir some problems for the makers as it might affect the film’s box office business.

This isn’t the first time, many of Bollywood’s recent releases like JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, South blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Pushpa: The Rise starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and many more other recent releases fell in the clutches of pirated sites.

Meanwhile, Koimoi recently reviewed Thor’s third instalment and rated it 3.5 stars. A paragraph from the detailed review of the film read, “Thor: Love And Thunder is entertaining and way better than Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. But the style is at the rim of saturation and the future needs to be shaped differently. There is no way you will miss this regardless of reviews, so go and watch!”

Have you watched Thor: Love And Thunder? If yes then did you love it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

