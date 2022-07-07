Hollywood’s heartthrob Brad Pitt enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. From his blockbusters to his tumultuous relationships, the actor makes headlines every now and then. However, Pitt has left many shell-shocked after revealing that he feels he suffers from prosopagnosia.

For those who are unversed, Prosopagnosia is a rare face-blindness disorder, in which one cannot recognise people’s faces.

Even though Brad Pitt has never been officially diagnosed with the condition, he is sure that suffers from face blindness and also claims that he also struggles to remember people he met in the past or just a few moments ago. The Fight Club actor says he is ‘ashamed’ of himself for not being able to recognise people right after meeting them. During his conversion with Esquire, Pitt said, “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.”

He also went on to add that, when he tried ‘coping’ with his issue, he ended up “pissing more people off”. The actor explained, “You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’ Brad Pitt then claimed that he found facial features a ‘mystery’. “Can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested. … That’s why I stay at home,” he added.

Yikes! That must be a huge ordeal to go through. This condition of his was brought to light in 2013 itself. However, nothing has been confirmed by a medical practitioner yet. Recently Bollywood actress Shehnaz Treasury who’s known for her role in Ishq Vishk revealed that she was suffering from Prosopagnosia.

Talking about Prosopagnosia, according to medical officials, the condition is not related to memory loss, vision impairment or learning disabilities. The severity can vary from the person not being able to identify familiar faces like (family, friends and colleagues) or at times may not be able to identify one’s face. At times people are born with this condition or later acquire it at some point in their lives. It is to be noted that there is no cure for this condition yet.

