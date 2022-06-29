Natalie Portman is one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood and has played roles in several critically acclaimed films like Black Swan, Annihilation, and Leon: The Professional. Currently, the actress is preparing for the release of her MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she reprises her role as Jane Foster.

Advertisement

She will appear as The Mighty Thor and will have the possession of Mjolnir. The Chris Hemsworth starrer will also mark the MCU debut of Christian Bale. While talking about the actress, Portman has been vocal about the perils of being part of the film industry, that too from a young age.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Natalie Portman started acting in her teenage years. She was only 13 years old when she made her debut in Leon: The Professional, and of course, she went through one of the worst things that can happen to a person in the industry that is being s*xualised. The actress, back in 2018’s Women March, gave a speech on the same and revealed some harrowing details from her past.

Natalie Portman, who was excited about the release of Leon: The Professional shared how quickly it turned negative. “I excitedly opened my first fan mail to read a r*pe fantasy that a man had written to me,” the Star Wars actress noted. “A countdown was started on my local radio show to my 18th birthday, euphemistically the date that I would be legal to sleep with. Movie reviewers talked about my budding breasts in reviews,” she further said.

“I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself s*xually, I would feel unsafe and that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body to my great discomfort,” Portman added.

Besides Natalie Portman, several actresses in the past have opened up about being s*xualised that too as a kid. This includes Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown, Britney Spears, Megan Fox, and Billie Eilish.

Must Read: James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt Over ‘Endless’ Hate He Receives For Allegedly Supporting Anti-LGBTQ+ Views & Much More: “It Absolutely Infuriates Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram