Thor: Love And Thunder is now playing in theatres all across India. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale in lead, the film is Marvel’s second release of 2022 after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (also known as Doctor Strange 2). Let’s see how it fared in advance booking to get an idea about its opening at the box office.

The year so far has seen the release of four Hollywood biggies in India including- The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, Top Gun Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. As of now, Doctor Strange’s sequel is leading the opening day with 27.50 crores. The second-highest is Jurassic World Dominion with 11.75 crores and you can just see the difference.

Thor: Love And Thunder is now set to reduce that margin with its thunderous start but won’t be able to topple it as the advance booking response lags miles behind Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. As per Sacnilk.com, the Chris Hemsworth starrer has done a business of 14.10 crores gross through advance booking for day 1. On the other hand, Doctor Strange 2 had accumulated a huge 25 crore+.

Nonetheless, Thor: Love And Thunder’s advance booking response is very good when compared to other Hollywood releases and even Indian biggies released this year. Including advance ticket sales and spot bookings, the film looks in a position of recording a big start. It will be interesting to see how far it goes.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Natalie Portman and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for day 1 early trends of Thor: Love And Thunder and other box office updates.

