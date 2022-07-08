Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder was one of the most anticipated film ever since it was announced. Fans across the world were waiting with bated breath for its release. Now as Thor has finally hit the screens, fans can’t contain their excitement. In India, Thor release on July 7 and it has already broke many box office records with its opening day collection.

The much-anticipated Marvel Biggie has received tremendous love from across the country, collecting a whopping 24cr GBOC on Day 1 of its release, a pre-weekend massive opening number! This is the 5th biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India.

Oscar winner Taika Waititi’s s big ticket cosmic adventure stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut! Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

Garners 24 crore GBOC and 18.60 cr. NBOC on Day 1 (Thursday)

Thor: Love And Thunder has become the 5th biggest Hollywood opener in India after it earned 18.60 crore on Day 1. But the 4 films that are ahead of Chris Hemsworth starrer are 2019 release Avengers Endgame, 2021 release SpiderMan, 2018 release Avengers Infinity War and 2022 release Doctor Strange which collected 53.10 cr, 32.67 cr, 31.30 cr and 27.50 cr, respectively on their opening day.

