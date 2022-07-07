JuggJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer is stuck at the box office since its release. The film which Good Newwz director Raj Mehta helms also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film which was released on June 24, will enter its 3rd week tomorrow. With its opening day collection, JugJugg Jeeyo created and broke a few records at the box office.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom18, the film is directed by Raj Mehta who had also helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz.

As per the early trends flowing in the multistarrer JugJugg Jeeyo has dropped a little on its 14th day. According to the latest media reports, the film has managed to earn around 90 lakh-1.20 crore*. With the new numbers, the film’s latest collections now stand at somewhere around 75 crores.

Koimoi watched and reviewed JugJugg Jeeyo and rated it with 3 stars. Speaking about the film, the reviewer wrote, “The first 15 minutes of the film pack two different moods which are juggled throughout the story. Kuku (Varun Dhawan) & Naina’s (Kiara Advani) childhood love is fruitened when he tattoos ‘Will you marry me?’ on his abs for a proposal. Years later, they’re in Canada situationally wearing all-black to depict the ‘dark’ things that unfolded between them through their journey from Patiala to Canada. Naina heads the house with Kuku being good for nothing like he’s in the third instalment following Humpty, Badri.”

“Mehta could have named this “Kuku Ki Dulhania” & no one would’ve asked a single question. The relationship turns sour but Kuku being the responsible elder brother doesn’t want to break the bomb at his sister Ginni’s (Prajakta Koli) wedding, who also isn’t really happy with her decision of marrying,” read the review further here.

We are already looking forward to seeing how much the film would earn despite the Thor wave!

