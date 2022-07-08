Thor: Love And Thunder has finally arrived in theatres amid huge pre-release buzz across the globe. Being a Marvel film, the expectations are high and it seems like the film is on the right way to make it big during its opening weekend. Scroll below to know about its box office opening day collection from overseas markets.

For those who don’t know, the Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale starrer released on Wednesday in around 17 international markets. It further opened in more places yesterday. From today onwards, it has opened in the domestic market (the United States and Canada) and some more international circuits. Now, the numbers for Wednesday are in and it’s a good start.

As per the report in Deadline, Thor: Love And Thunder opened in 17 international territories including Korea, Australia, Italy and Germany on Wednesday. The film made a good $15.7 million gross (124.40 crores in INR) from all these markets on opening day. It’s 39% higher than the prequel, Thor: Ragnarok, but 24% lower than Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Speaking about the weekend numbers, the film has been projected to make $380-$420 million during its opening weekend across the globe. It will be interesting to see how it proceeds as word-of-mouth has is mixed.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth recently shared that baring it all in the film and showing off his derriere was a dream come true for him. “It was 10 years in the making that scene, kind of a dream of mine,” Hemsworth told Variety.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love And Thunder also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and others.

