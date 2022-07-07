Star cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi & others

Advertisement

Director: Taika Waititi

Producers: Kevin Feige & Brad Winderbaum

Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Review: Expectations

Marvel, the name itself is enough to spark excitement among the Indian audience. When the promos of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness were released, we saw how a strong undercurrent was formed during its pre-release days. While the promos weren’t that popular, speculated theories and cameos got the buzz going. A similar thing happened with Thor’s 4th instalment.

Here, the trailer was well-received as it looked more promising with a dose of humour and Marvel debut of Christian Bale being major highlights. And further, as mentioned above, speculations of surprise cameos and theories added fuel to fire.

Advertisement

So in the pre-release phase, the film looked like a winner and another glorious addition to the celebrated list of the studio. In fact, it has been touted to surpass Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in terms of lifetime collection in India and become the highest Hollywood grosser of 2022.

Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Review: Impact

As expected, the Chris Hemsworth starrer has lived up to its hype on its opening day. Marvel fans have flocked theatres and the film is running with really good occupancy across the country. Talking specifically about IMAX 3D and 4DX, shows are running with near houseful occupancy.

The film ticks all the right boxes except for delivering satisfying content. Yes, this Thor film isn’t getting too many praises and even many Marvel fans are calling it just a one-time watch. So it’s pretty much clear that it will enjoy a good run throughout the weekend due to the buzz, but post that things aren’t looking much good.

Just like Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2, this too one too will score a majority of its numbers in A centres (urban areas). The extended weekend and the absence of any other big release to surely help the film in churning out maximum numbers at the box office.

Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Review: Final Verdict

All said and done, Thor: Love And Thunder is like a typical average biggie which accumulates most of its numbers during the opening weekend and then puts up an ordinary show. The film isn’t that bad but has surely missed the boat when we take a look at the big expectations pinned on it. It will wrap up its lifetime run in the range of 80-95 crores.

Must Read: Rashtra Kavach Om Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur Loses Memory In First 15 Minutes, Wish Same Happened With The Film’s Audience!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram